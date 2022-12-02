Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 544 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Sanofi worth $98,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.1 %

About Sanofi

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

