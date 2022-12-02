Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 176,740 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,740 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $123,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $49.41 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

