Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 74,399 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of First Republic Bank worth $103,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $127.36 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $217.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

