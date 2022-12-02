Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.73% of LPL Financial worth $106,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,464,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,481,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

