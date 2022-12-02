Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $100.26 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 116,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $100,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

