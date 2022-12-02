Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $101.44 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $101,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $91.32 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

