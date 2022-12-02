Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $107.76 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396,995 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $107,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.