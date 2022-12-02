Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,974,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $100,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

