Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.91% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $99,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.