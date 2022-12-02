Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,104,647 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $99,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

