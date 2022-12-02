Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 147,255 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $104,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

