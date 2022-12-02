Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 199,209 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,209 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $110,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centene by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,898,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,633,000 after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Centene by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 35.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.