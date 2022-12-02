Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,572 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.66% of New Jersey Resources worth $114,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,567,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.