Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 261,944 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 901,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,944 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Trane Technologies worth $117,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

