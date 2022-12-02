Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,028 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $101,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

