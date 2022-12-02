Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 460,615 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $104,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.