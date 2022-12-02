Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 84,231 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $98,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $295.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $313.05. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

