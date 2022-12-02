Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 88,113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $135,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $215.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $286.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

