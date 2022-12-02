Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 88,989 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $110,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 52.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $466,678.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,207.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

