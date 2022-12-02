Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in November

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.84 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

