Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Critical Analysis

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyerhaeuser 0 5 1 1 2.43

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,252.05% 82.77% 46.48% Weyerhaeuser 21.62% 22.91% 13.97%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.77 million 8.90 $9.40 million $46.37 0.91 Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.33 $2.61 billion $3.06 10.55

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

