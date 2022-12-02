Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Workday Trading Up 0.9 %

WDAY opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 33.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

