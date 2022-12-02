X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading 20% Higher

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 141,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 271,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

X-Terra Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

