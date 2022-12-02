XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.97 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

