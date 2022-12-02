Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $268.82 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.