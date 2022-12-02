ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 3.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67. 15,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,514,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 58.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

