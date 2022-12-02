Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-$1.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of ZS opened at $144.50 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.64.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

