Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,527 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in HubSpot by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $305.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $797.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.