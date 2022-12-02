Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,677 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

