Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,991 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

