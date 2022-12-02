Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Clorox by 143.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLX opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.