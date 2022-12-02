Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,179 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

