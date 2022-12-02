Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 423 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NYSE DD opened at $70.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

