Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of HST opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.