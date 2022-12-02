Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $220.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average is $181.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

