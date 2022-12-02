Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.79 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

