Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 297.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $117.97.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.