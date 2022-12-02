Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,030 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM opened at $22.65 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.