Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,042 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4 %

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

