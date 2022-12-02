Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $60.37 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

