Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

