Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.22% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $201.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

