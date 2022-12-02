Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $7.05 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $45.40 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

