Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

