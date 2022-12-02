Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,269 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,697,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

