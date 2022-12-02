Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,910 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $103.64 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

