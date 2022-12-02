Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 807 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PEG stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

