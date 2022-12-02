Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,267 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WST opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

