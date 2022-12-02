Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,735 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 813,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 267,021 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 756.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 219,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 193,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 37.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

