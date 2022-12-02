Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,085 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.7 %

TROW opened at $127.09 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.